Weather-related football time change

FRIDAY SCRIMMAGE CHANGE:

Clinton High School Athletics has moved the varsity football scrimmage on Friday up to 10:00 am to try to avoid afternoon thunderstorms.

The Red Devils are planning on playing at the stadium, but may move it to the practice field depending on how wet it is. CHS will send out another email Friday morning to finalize where the scrimmage will be played.

This Aug. 3 scrimmage is hosting Midland Valley.

Other scrimmages: Aug. 7, host Ninety Six, 6-8:30 pm; Aug. 9, @ Woodruff v Blue Ridge, 5 - 9 pm; and Aug. 10, host Brookland-Cayce, first game - Saluda v Woodruff, 7-10 pm (time depending on weather conditions).