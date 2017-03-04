The weather outside is frightful

Rain was coming down in sheets just a few minutes ago in Clinton - and it's started raining harder.

Roadway shoulders may pose a hazard to trailers and large trucks. Drive near the center line as much as possible. A tornado watch is in effect for Upstate SC until 9 tonight.

Districts 56 & 55, and Laurens Academy are on spring break, so no buses were running this afternoon. Hazard road conditions - especially in low lying areas - could persist into the evening hours.

WYFF Weather cautions that “Severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches are being issued all across the Upstate as fast moving storms slam into the region. Residents should prepare to take cover in interior rooms or basements away from windows. Avoid being on the road until the danger has passed. Rotation has been visible on radar as the storms speed toward north-northeast. Even without rotation, there is extreme danger from microbursts and strong straightline winds.”

Remember - A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of both severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. WSPA reported the National Weather Service reported a tornado sighting in Laurens - damage to a trailer and trees was reported on Owens Drive. WYFF reported a person died on Eaves Road, Union County, when a house was hit by a storm, possibly a tornado. The victim was not immediately identified.

This is NWS radar in Greer:

https://radar.weather.gov/radar.php?rid=gsp&product=N0R&overlay=11101111...