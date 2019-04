We were Under a Tornado Warning - Now Lifted

LIFTED -- THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA... SOUTHEASTERN GREENWOOD COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 115 PM EDT. * AT 1251 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED 10 MILES SOUTHEAST OF GREENWOOD, OR NEAR NINETY SIX HISTORIC SITE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... GREENWOOD STATE PARK AND LAKE GREENWOOD STATE PARK AROUND 100 PM EDT. CROSS HILL AROUND 110 PM EDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS DANGEROUS THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE KIRKSEY, DYSON, KINARDS, MOUNTVILLE AND EPWORTH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS. PLEASE REPORT DAMAGING WINDS, HAIL, OR FLOODING TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG BY CALLING TOLL FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, OR BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR TWEET IT USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA... GREENWOOD COUNTY IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 130 PM EDT. * AT 1238 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 18 MILES SOUTH OF GREENWOOD, OR 6 MILES EAST OF MCCORMICK COUNTY AIRPORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENWOOD, NINETY SIX, CROSS HILL, WATERLOO, LAKE GREENWOOD STATE PARK, LAKE GREENWOOD, GREENWOOD STATE PARK, NINETY SIX HISTORIC SITE, CORONACA AND MOUNTVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SCATTERED TREES AND POWER LINES WILL BE BLOWN DOWN IN THE WARNED AREA. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE AN INTERIOR ROOM. PLEASE REPORT DAMAGING WINDS, HAIL, OR FLOODING TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG BY CALLING TOLL FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, OR BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR TWEET IT USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED. && A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH