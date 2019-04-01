We Solemnly Swear or Affirm

PHOTOS: Laurens County elected officials are administered their oaths of office Thursday morning in the Hillcrest main courtroom by A. Sandy Cruickshanks, county attorney.

Taking the pledge to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities are Jim Coleman, auditor; Cindy Burke, treasurer; Kaye Fridy, probate judge; Kemp Younts, county council district one; Jeffrey Carroll, county council district five; and Stewart Jones, county council district four. Council Chairman Joe Wood welcomed family, friends and officials to the swearing in, and council member Dr. David Pitts provided the invocation. The auditor, treasurer and probate court offices are in the Hillcrest Square Judicial/Services/Administrative Center, on Hillcrest Drive in Laurens. The Laurens County Council met Tuesday evening and will meet Jan. 22 in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. - Photos by Vic MacDonald