Waterloo man faces guns, drugs charges

Narcotics Agents along with Criminal Investigators from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office executed a Narcotics Search warrant on May 13, at the residence of 498 Pemberton Street, Waterloo.

After gaining entry into the residence, Deputies located the owner of the residence, Bryan Preston Cooper, inside the home. After Mr. Cooper was detained, the search warrant was issued and from a search of Cooper’s home, Deputies located (3) shotguns, a small caliber revolver with the serial numbers removed, digital scales used to weigh and distribute narcotics, items used to Manufacture Methamphetamine, a large sum of cash, and 37 grams of Methamphetamine in the form of “Ice.” Preston Cooper was then placed under arrest and transported to the Johnson Detention Center for a bond hearing. Preston Cooper will be charged with POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WITH OBLITERATED SERIAL NUMBERS, MANUFACTURING OF METHAMPHETAMINE 2ND OFFENSE, UNLAWFUL DISPOSAL OF METH WASTE, TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE 2ND OFFENSE, DISTRIBUTION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 2ND OFFENSE, and POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING THE COMMISION OF A VIOLENT CRIME. Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder stated, “I’m extremely proud of our deputies. These Agents and Investigators received complainants from the community about Preston selling drugs, conducted a thorough investigation and arrested him with a substantial amount of Meth. Investigations such as these are results of communities in Laurens County working with law enforcement officers to rid the streets of illegal drugs.”