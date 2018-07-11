Waterloo & Limeads for Learning

Laurens Co School District 55 teacher shares in $1 million donation from SONIC Drive-In; Tenth annual Limeades for Learning campaign brings funding to local classrooms

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – SONIC® Drive-In (NASDAQ: SONC), a longtime supporter of public school teachers through its Limeades for Learning® program, completed its 10th annual Fall Voting campaign last month with donations going directly to Laurens Co School District 55 classrooms.

"Through Limeades for Learning, teachers from all over the country can submit project requests to philanthropic partner DonorsChoose.org for the classroom resources they need to create an inspiring learning environment for their students," said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. "SONIC is proud to support public school teachers like those in the Laurens Co School District 55, who make a positive impact in their students’ lives and in their communities every day."

During the Fall Voting campaign, which took place Oct. 1 to 28, 2018, SONIC fans voted daily for inspiring teacher projects at LimeadesForLearning.com. Each week, teacher projects that earned the most votes received a piece of SONIC’s $1 million donation. Teacher projects ranged from materials like books, flexible seating, and art supplies to robotics kits and Chromebooks, reflecting the innovative learning solutions teachers provide to their students.

Waterloo Elementary School in the Laurens Co School District 55 received a total donation of $1462.93 as part of the tenth annual Fall Voting campaign, bringing a variety of essential and enrichment learning materials to local public school classrooms.

For a full list of public school teachers whose projects were funded through Limeades for Learning, including those in the Laurens Co School District 55, visit bit.ly/2OknEV7.

About SONIC, America's Drive-In

SONIC, America's Drive-In is the nation's largest drive-in restaurant chain serving approximately 3 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of SONIC’s 3,600 drive-ins are owned by local business men and women. For 65 years, SONIC has delighted guests with signature menu items, 1.3 million drink combinations and friendly service by iconic Carhops. Since the 2009 launch of SONIC's Limeades for Learning philanthropic campaign in partnership with DonorsChoose.org, SONIC has donated $11.7 million to public school teachers nationwide to fund essential learning materials and innovative teaching resources to inspire creativity and learning in their students. To learn more about Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ/NM: SONC), please visit sonicdrivein.com and please visit or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To learn more about SONIC's Limeades for Learning, please visit LimeadesforLearning.com

About DonorsChoose.org

Founded in 2000 by a Bronx history teacher, DonorsChoose.org has raised $740 million for America's classrooms. Teachers come to DonorsChoose.org to request the materials and experiences they need most for their classrooms, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. To date, 3.4 million people and partners have funded 1.2 million projects on the site, reaching 30 million students and making DonorsChoose.org the leading platform for supporting U.S. public schools. DonorsChoose.org is the only crowdfunding platform that vets each request, delivers materials directly to schools, and captures the impact of every funded project with photos, thank yous, and a cost report showing how each dollar was spent. In 2014, DonorsChoose.org made the top 10 of Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, the first time a charity has received such recognition.