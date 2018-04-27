Waterloo is body search scene

An area of Laurens County today was searched for a woman's body

Laurens County deputies said they were assisting Gaston County police in the search for remains of a woman missing from North Carolina for more than 20 years.

Captain Robert Wilkie with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said officers were using cadaver dogs and a ground penetrating radar to search a particular area on Serene Drive in Waterloo.

Wilkie said police are searching for a woman who has been missing from Gaston County since 1995.

“We are being assisted by the University of South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology as well as the South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association,” Wilkie stated.

Family members told our crew at the scene that officials were searching for the remains of Debra Herms Childers.

FOX Carolina has reached out to officials in Gaston County police.