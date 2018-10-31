A water plant update

LCWSC Board joins staff for United Way presentation and hears about water plant

The agency responsible for bringing on-line the dream of a Laurens County water treatment plant on Lake Greenwood expects to have 60% of that plant’s design in hand by Nov. 5.

The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission with financing by the U.S. Department of Agriculture will bring this project to fruition early in the next decade. Once complete, it will be the commission’s fourth water source for a water system of 900 miles of pipe and more than $14,000 customers.

All necessary permits have been received by the commission.

Groundbreaking will take place in March 2019, LCWSC General Manager Jeff Field told the commission’s board at an Oct. 23 meeting.

The board meeting was short, following a breakfast for staff and United Way of Laurens County presentation. Representatives of AMIKids, near Clinton and a UWLC agency, talked to the commission staff about their backgrounds and how AMI is assisting them.

The commission welcomed a new board member. Sam Peden, of Greenpond, was named to the board to replace Wofford Woods, who died in August. Peden comes to the board with a background in banking.

In the operations report, Field showed the board continuing growth on the water side. The commission has a goal of adding 140 new water taps a year and, so far in 2018, 86 new taps have been added. Most of these are installed in the Gray Court-Fountain Inn area and along the Laurens County Lake Greenwood shoreline. Seventeen new taps were installed in September.

In his report about the continuing Lake Greenwood water treatment project, Field said the commission must obtain 60 easements from property owners along the water distribution system emanating from the treatment plant.

The goal for acquiring the easements is the end of January, 2019, Field said.

These are not road right-of-way easements. Field said there is too much infrastructure already in the ground along the distribution route. He said property owners will be asked to sign an easement for a line across their front lawns. No easement will be sought for a line “cutting across” all of someone’s property, he said.

While that is going on, USDA will look over the specs for construction of the water treatment plant. Once those are approved, groundbreaking and construction can commence, the board was told.

The next meeting of the LCWSC board will be Nov. 27, when the annual audit will be presented. The board meeting at 8:15 a.m. the fourth Tuesday each month in the commission office, Hwy 221 South, Laurens.