Water Plant - Environmental Assessment

No significant environmental impact is found from a plan to construct a water treatment plant on the Laurens County side of Lake Greenwood.

The Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission is constructing the plant with a local from the US Department of Agriculture, and USDA's RUS (Rural Utilities Service) is issuing the notice that says, in part, "No significant impacts are expected as a result of the construction of the project."

Approximately 29 stream-crossings will be avoided by using a horizontal drilling method and/or temporarily disturbing the areas, according to a public notice advertisement. Public comments are requested about "the proposal. alternative sites, or actions that would avoid these impacts,. and methods that could be used to minimize these impacts."

The new water treatment plant is near Hwy 72, southwest of Clinton, at Lake Greenwood.

The public notice says, "Phase I of the proposal is for construction of one (1) raw water intake on lake Greenwood, one (1) water treatment plant (WTP) off of New Hope Church Road, approximately 12,200 LF of raw water in between the intake and WTP, three (3) booster pump stations, one (1) 500,000 gallon elevated water storage tank, and approximately 128,500 LF of new finished water line. As part of future phases. and depending on available funds, LCWSC plans to construct approximately 435,000 LF of new finished water line, and one (1) 250,000 gallon elevated water storage tank. ... The proposed project will consist of placing a new water intake pipe and screens approximately 826 LF offshore into Lake Greenwood, which is located in a designated Flood Zone AE. The placement of these structures would not change the existing floodplain elevations. The proposed project will also include temporarily disturbing approximately 1.52 acres of floodplains to install distribution lines."

Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, an environmental consultant, prepared an environmental assessment. More info is available from: Debra Green, Area Specialist, RUS, 1521 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, SC; 864-224-2126, ext. 115, or debra.green@sc.usda.gov

Comments will be accepted for 14 days from the date of publication of this notice (Aug. 8, 2018).

