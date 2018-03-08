Water pipe is damaged

FLASH FLOOD HAS WASHED AWAY A 6 INCH WATER MAIN CAUSING CLINTON UTILITY CUSTOMERS ON SKYLAND DRIVE, EDGEWOOD DRIVE, EDGEWOOD CIRCLE, AND SKYLAND DRIVE TO LOSE WATER SERVICE

Flash flooding in the creek on Sunset Boulevard has caused the collapse of a 6 inch water main that serves Clinton water utility customers on Sunset Boulevard, Skyland Drive, Edgewood Drive, and Edgewood Circle.

”Due to the high water and fast current utility crews have been unable to safely obtain access into the creek to begin repairs to the water main,” said Director of Clinton Public Works and Utilities Dale Satterfield.

Satterfield anticipates that water customers in these areas will be out of water until AT LEAST mid-morning on Friday August 3, 2018. Once repairs are made residents in this area will be under a boil water advisory as well.

Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said, “Crews are working to assess the situation in order to return water service to customers as quickly and safely as possible. Our staff has also ensured that all Laurens County emergency and public safety services are aware of the situation and are ready to assist if need be.”

Cannon also would like to remind citizens, “Do not enter a flooded area either on foot or in a vehicle. Avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water. As little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle.”

For additional questions about the water outage call the Clinton Water Treatment plant at 833-7526 or the Department of Public Works and Utilities at 833-7520.