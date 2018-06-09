Water - Hydrant Testing Will Be Next Week

THE CITY OF CLINTON TO CONDUCT HYDRANT TESTING

The City of Clinton will be testing hydrants in the areas highlighted on the attached map beginning Monday, September 10.

The main zone will be all areas that have already been affected by the water tie in on South Broad Street.

The new hydrants in this zone are attached to a larger diameter main and will have greater flow available for fire suppression and enhanced water quality.

There are a few hydrants outside of this zone; however, these hydrants have had maintenance performed to improve operation and will be tested for accurate performance.

If you have any questions or experience additional water quality issues during this event, please contact the City of Clinton Department of Public Works at 833-7520.

Although most residents will not experience issues with their water service during this process, there is a chance that a small decrease in water pressure may be noticed.

Testing should last only 15 to 20 minutes. Additionally, there is the possibility that water discoloration may occur along with the presence of sediment in the water. It is important to note that none of these items pose a health hazard.

If water discoloration occurs, or if there is debris in your water, simply turn off your faucet and wait several minutes. Then turn the faucet back on and run the cold water for a few minutes, allowing new water to work its way into your pipes. If the water remains cloudy, wait a few more minutes and check again. In some cases, you may experience slight discoloration for a few hours.

City personnel also encourage residents to check for discolored water after flushing prior to washing laundry or utilizing a dishwasher. If discoloration of your water does occur, wait until the water runs clear.