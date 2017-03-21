Ware Shoals company is expanding

Ackerson-Stevens expanding Greenwood County operations

Company renovating manufacturing plant and adding equipment

GREENWOOD – Ackerson-Stevens Inc. (ASI), a lumber company and manufacturer of custom moldings and flooring accessories, is expanding its existing Greenwood County operations. To accommodate the firm’s continued growth, ASI intends to create 15 new positions and make a capital investment of $490,000.

Established in 1989, ASI is a manufacturer, importer and distributor of custom moldings, decking and flooring accessories. With more than one million feet of inventory and nearly 50 species of lumber, ASI offers a wide range of hardwood, landing treads, paneling, siding, flooring and rough lumber.

Located at One Quality Way in Ware Shoals, ASI will be expanding its current manufacturing operations by renovating a 30,000-square-foot building adjacent to its existing facility. Additionally, the company will also be upgrading machinery and expanding its office space. The expansion is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2018, and hiring for the new positions is already underway. Interested applicants should contact the company at bjsmith@asihardwood.com.

QUOTES

“ASI is excited to be expanding in Greenwood County, S.C. We are committed to providing a workplace where employees are given the direction, training and freedom to accomplish great things.” –ASI President Ralph Campbell

“The fact that ASI has chosen to expand in South Carolina and continue to invest in our people is something for our state to be proud of. This sends a signal to the whole world that our state is open for business.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“The expansion of one of South Carolina’s existing businesses is always an inspiration. Congratulations to Ackerson-Stevens on this latest announcement and the creation of these excellent job opportunities for the people of Greenwood County.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We extend our congratulations to Ackerson-Stevens Inc. for their expansion in Greenwood County. We are thankful they have chosen to continue their growth in our community and wish them future success.” –Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown

“We take pride in the success of our existing industry and the fact that Greenwood County is a great place to do business. It validates our formula for success: a winning combination of a ready workforce, a business-friendly community and an extraordinary team of local experts ready to assist great companies such as Ackerson-Stevens Inc.” –Greenwood Partnership Alliance Chairman Frank Wideman

FIVE FAST FACTS

Ackerson-Stevens Inc. (ASI) is expanding its existing Greenwood County operations.

$490,000 investment to create 15 new jobs.

ASI is a lumber company and manufacturer of wood moldings, flooring, stair treads and decking products.

Located at One Quality Way in Ware Shoals, S.C., the company will be expanding its manufacturing operations into an adjacent building.

Hiring for the new positions is underway, and interested applicants should contact the company at bjsmith@asihardwood.com.