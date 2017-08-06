Wally Gallian becomes publisher of The Clinton Chronicle

Wally Gallian has begun work as the publisher of The Clinton Chronicle. Clinton’s hometown newspaper since 1900, The Chronicle is owned by Smith Newspapers in Fort Payne, Alabama, which assigned Gallian to Clinton from Cameron, Missouri. Gallian worked there as publisher for 6 years. “I like to be in the community,” he said, “and I will be in the community here as I have everywhere I’ve been.” Gallian is a Rotarian, and has extensive experience in the circulation and publisher side of the newspaper business. He has been in journalism for 30 years working in various places, including Swainsboro, Georgia, where his family owned a bed-and-breakfast inn. “I have been welcomed to town,” Gallian said of his first days in Clinton, including a first exposure to the city’s railroad heritage and environment during last weekend’s 3rd Annual Rhythm on the Rails festival. Gallian’s wife and son, a rising junior in high school, will move to Clinton this summer. The Chronicle is the sixth newspaper that Gallian has served as the publisher. He replaces Larry Franklin who is retiring as publisher after 43 years at The Chronicle. He and his wife Janice, who is retiring as the newspaper’s bookkeeper, will continue to live in Clinton.