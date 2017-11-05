Home / Breaking News / Walk for Williams awareness this Saturday

Walk for Williams awareness this Saturday

Thu, 05/11/2017 - 8:52am Vic MacDonald
Laurens YMCA again will host the walk and activities

Craig and Cathy Little, and their daughters Canady, McKenzie and Kelsie stand with State Rep. Mark Willis to receive a governor’s proclamation of May as Williams Syndrome Awareness Month in South Carolina. The Littles are organizers of The Williams Walk, which will be held this Saturday at the Laurens Family YMCA.

A rare genetic disorder that affects as many as 30,000 people in the United States, Williams Syndrome is characterized by learning difficulties, developmental delays, unique personality traits, distinctive facial features and cardiovascular problems. The family  has been advocates for Williams Syndrome ever since 14-year-old Canady was diagnosed with the disorder.

Registration for The Williams Walk will begin at 10 am, with the walk beginning at 10:30. More than 160 people have pre-registered.

Registrations will be taken the day of the walk - cost to register is $10 per person. T-shirts will be available for $10. Whiteford’s of Laurens is catering lunch and plates are available for $12.  

Donations for the Laurens walk can be made at walk4williams.org. This Saturday’s activities also will include awareness, fund-raising, family fun, and inflatables. Info: Cathy Little, 864-981-3605 or e-mail: cathylittle@gmail.com; or Leanne Martin, 864-923-1877, or e-mail: skywater03@mac.com.

 

WHAT IS WILLIAMS?

https://williams-syndrome.org/

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here