Walk for Williams awareness this Saturday

Craig and Cathy Little, and their daughters Canady, McKenzie and Kelsie stand with State Rep. Mark Willis to receive a governor’s proclamation of May as Williams Syndrome Awareness Month in South Carolina. The Littles are organizers of The Williams Walk, which will be held this Saturday at the Laurens Family YMCA.

A rare genetic disorder that affects as many as 30,000 people in the United States, Williams Syndrome is characterized by learning difficulties, developmental delays, unique personality traits, distinctive facial features and cardiovascular problems. The family has been advocates for Williams Syndrome ever since 14-year-old Canady was diagnosed with the disorder.

Registration for The Williams Walk will begin at 10 am, with the walk beginning at 10:30. More than 160 people have pre-registered.

Registrations will be taken the day of the walk - cost to register is $10 per person. T-shirts will be available for $10. Whiteford’s of Laurens is catering lunch and plates are available for $12.

Donations for the Laurens walk can be made at walk4williams.org. This Saturday’s activities also will include awareness, fund-raising, family fun, and inflatables. Info: Cathy Little, 864-981-3605 or e-mail: cathylittle@gmail.com; or Leanne Martin, 864-923-1877, or e-mail: skywater03@mac.com.

WHAT IS WILLIAMS?

