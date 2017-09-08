Walk-out at County Council Meeting
Laurens County Council pretended to adjourn into executive session on Aug. 8, and that caused supporters of Councilman Stewart Jones and local activist Brenda Stewart to walk out of a meeting, that got heated because the county is calling in an independent company to examine how much it is paying for phones. After people left, the meeting went on - with council members making comments to what a minute before has been a full chamber. Council Chairman Joe Wood demanded - three times - that Sheriff Don Reynolds forceable remove Jones from the council chambers, and Reynolds refused to do so. After the walk-out, Councilman Ted Nash said, "Not a lot is acomplished by screaming at each other." Council meets again Aug. 22 to give final reading to the county's $29M FY18 budget. NOTE: This video is 58 minutes, the explosion of tempers and walk-out happens at the 45-minute mark..