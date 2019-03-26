Vote process to start for Capital Sales Tax

TONIGHT - The process will begin for Laurens County voters to decide in November 2020 about imposing an additional 1 cent sales tax to retire the debt on "big-ticket" construction - the county has $100M of projects of this kind.

But there is no guarantee that all the county projects will move forward, that will be left up to a 6-person committee.

A motion to form the committee passed by a 5-2 vote on the Laurens County Council, meeting in regular session. The council will appoint 3 people - the municipalities will name 3 people, and these 6 will decide what projects will be on the ballot. For the greatest chance of success, most observers belief every section of the county must "get something" - for Clinton, that could mean a new public library, a project on the front-burner right now.

Council Vice-Chairman Joe Wood and member Stewart Jones voted "no" - Wood said people in Hickory Tavern have said they are opposed to it because they likely "won't get anything" - Jones said in some Laurens County restaurants that would make the sales tax 10 cents on every $1 spent, and that would make them uncompetitive with restaurants that assess 8% sales tax. Jones said he might vote "yes" if the state lowers its sales tax from 6% to 3%. County Administrator Jon Caime has told the council the Capital Projects Sales Tax is the only mechanism allowed by state law that could start Laurens County toward meeting its $100M in capital needs.

Council member Jeffrey Carroll made the motion to form the committee, seconded by Diane Anderson. Carroll, Anderson Garrett McDaniel, Kemp Younts and Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts voted "yes". Pitts emphasized this starts the process, and once council appoints 3 members to the referendum study committee, its role is done. Carroll said after the committee studies projects and decides which will be on the ballot, "if you don't like it, vote against it."

In another matter, a majority of council voted NOT to designate Laurens County as a "gun sanctuary." Jones said not to do so would be a violation of members' oaths to uphold and defend the United States Constitution and the State Constitution. "I took this oath," Pitts said. "Ifd I vote in the negative, which I plan to do, that doesn't mean I don't support the Constitution."

Jones said local governments need to come out against HR8, which is opposed by the White House. The measure closes the so-called "Charleston Loophole" that allow white supremacist Dylann Roof access to the gun he used to kill 9 African-Americans in Mother Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston. Another extremist who shot up a mosque in New Zealand said he was inspired by Roof's "writings".

HR8 violates the 2nd Amendment, Jones said. Four council members disagreed - Carroll, McDaniel, Anderson and Pitts; voting with Jones to designate Laurens County as a "gun sanctuary" were Wood and Younts. Wood said he is a defender of the Second Amendment.

"We are trying to move Laurens County forward," Carroll said, "and I don't believe this designation is helpful."

Backgound on hr8:

https://www.npr.org/2019/02/27/698512397/house-passes-most-significant-gun-bill-in-2-decades