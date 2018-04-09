Home / Breaking News / Voice recital program available to the public

Voice recital program available to the public

Tue, 09/04/2018 - 3:37pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
PC News

 

THE ARTS: Faculty voice recital set for Sept. 10

 

Lucie Svatonova-Hughes, adjunct professor of voice, will perform in a vocal recital on Monday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be held in Edmunds Hall. This program is free and open to the public.

Svatonova-Hughes will sing selections by W.A. Mozart, Petr Eben, Edward Elgar and Gaetano Donizetti.

Svatonova-Hughes, mezzo-soprano, is a native of Prague, Czech Republic. She earned a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from the Academy of Performing Arts.  

She has been a soloist with the St. James Cathedral Choir and Orchestra and has frequently performed with the Prague Radio Chorus, Vox Pragae, and Opera Mozart throughout Europe. She arrived in the U.S. in 1996 and received a Master of Music degree from Converse College in 1999. She joined the faculty at Presbyterian College in 2007.

 

 

