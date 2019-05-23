Visit the WC Beach

SAVE THE DATE - Shakin’ And A Shaggin’

The Whitten Center facility is hosting its 2019 Summer Beach Music Bash on Thursday, June 13. The main attraction of this event will be The Hot Pepper Band, with Fat Cat Productions, out of Charleston.

The band will play from 6 to 9p.m., and will perform a variety of beach, shag and swing music for dancing. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the lawn and enjoy the show; or grab your dancing shoes to hit the dance floor and move to the summer sounds.

“We invite the community to join us for this event,” said Randy Davis, Whitten Center Facility Administrator. “Whitten Center is a vital part of our community for DDSN services as well as employment opportunities. We have a beautiful facility, and want to make sure it is enjoyable to all.”

This is a free, family-friendly event open to the public. As a state facility, Whitten Center does not allow alcoholic beverages or weapons, of any type, on the premises.

To learn more about Whitten Center, this event, or to get more involved, contact Tara Glenn, Director of Staff Development and Volunteer Services, at 864.938.3332 or e-mail tglenn@ddsn.sc.gov