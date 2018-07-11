Home / Breaking News / A visit to the Hundred Acre Wood

A visit to the Hundred Acre Wood

Wed, 11/07/2018 - 9:44am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Community Theatre

 

“Silly Ol’ Bear”

 

Disney's WINNIE the POOH comes to the Laurens County Community Youth Theatre stage November 9, 10, 15, and 16 with 7:30 p.m. curtains and a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, November 17. All performances are presented at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts on the Thornwell campus. All tickets are $8 and this is the perfect show for small children. Pictured are:  MacCauley Sasser as Eeyore, Mary Babb Davis as Winnie the Pooh, and Elissa Hucks as Tigger. - Photo provided

 
