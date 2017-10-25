Varn will play in All-Star Game

VARN IS ALL-STAR: It is with great pleasure and excitement to announce that Kody Varn was selected to play in the 2017 TOUCHSTONE ENERGY COOPERATIVES BOWL GAME – NORTH VS. SOUTH FOOTBALL GAME. The game will be played at DOUG SHAW STADIUM in Myrtle Beach on December 9, 2017.

CHS Athletics Director Nickie Templeton said, “The CHS Athletic Department is very proud of Kody and all of his athletic and academic accomplishments and look forward to seeing him showcase his talents at the North/South game in December. Join me in congratulating Kody for this amazing honor.”

TOUCHSTONE ENERGY NORTH-SOUTH ROSTERS