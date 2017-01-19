Vance Lecture is scheduled

Presbyterian College to host lecture on business ethics

Presbyterian College will host William Barnet III to provide the College’s Vance Lecture in Business Ethics on Thursday, Jan. 26. The lecture will begin at 11 a.m. and be held in Edmunds Hall. The lecture is free and open to the public.

The Robert M. Vance Lecture Series was established by the Bailey Foundation to honor the life of former chair Robert M. Vance. The annual lecture features top-caliber speakers who address business ethics as an overall theme.

Barnet, the former mayor of Spartanburg currently serves as CEO of Barnet Development Company. He is the former CEO of William Barnet and Sons, Inc., a company founded in 1898 and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

In addition, Barnet is a member of the Duke Endowment and GSP Airport Commission. In the past, he has served on boards for Bank of America and Duke Energy, as well as the Education Oversight Committee, Leadership Spartanburg, South Carolina Textile Manufacturers Association, and the Spartanburg County Foundation.

He received a Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College in 1964 and a Master of Business Administration from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth in 1965.

Barnet has received numerous awards including the Business Leader of the Year in 2001, presented by the State Chamber of Commerce; Dexter Edgar Converse Award, presented by Converse College; the Order of the Palmetto, presented by the Governor of the State of South Carolina; named a Paul Harris Fellow, presented by the North Spartanburg Rotary Club and Downtown Rotary Club; inducted into the South Carolina Business Hall of Fame, inducted by Junior Achievement and “The State;” received an honorary doctorate from Wofford College and the University of South Carolina; Citizen of the Year Award, presented by the Kiwanis Club; and the Defender of Manufacturing Award, presented by the South Carolina Manufacturers Association.

Barnet is married to Valerie Manatis Barnet and has three children, Mary Rebecca, Will, and John.