Vaccination On-site - Clinton Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL ART SHOW, MAY 22; Prisma Health, Clinton Middle will partner to bring required vaccination clinic to school.

Parents of rising 7th graders in District 56 will have the option of free, on-site TDAP vaccinations for their children, May 30-31, in a partnership between Prisma Health and Clinton Middle School, the District 56 board was told Monday night.

The vaccination is required before a student can advance from 6th grade to 7th grade. TDAP guards against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis . Prisma Health is the newly branded healthcare organization that includes the former Greenville Health System (Laurens County Memorial Hospital).

“Prisma Health will provide a free vaccination clinic to all students going into the 7th grade,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said. “This is a free clinic, on-site.”

O’Shields said the vaccination has caused some concern in the past because “if you don’t have it after the first 30 days (of a new school year), you can’t go back into school.”

Clinton Middle School will have the task of informing all parents of students to whom the vaccination applies about the on-site clinic and dates/times.

In other business at Monday’s regular, monthly board meeting, O’Shields kept the Board of Trustees updated on the latest State House-Senate budget negotiations. He said it looks like District 56 could realize a $50,000 - $60,000 increase if the Senate version passes ($10/student increase in the base student cost, state-to-district) but will have to pay out $250,000 - $260,000 for “step” increases.

These are pay hikes are given to teachers as they progress from one year to the next – now a state obligation. In exchange for taking on this new expense, districts will receive full state funding for a 4% teachers’ pay hike and increase in starting teachers’ salaries to $35,000/annual.

In District 56’s case, all employees will receive the same 4% hike, except administrators whose pay will increase 1%. Aside from teachers, funding everybody else’s raises will be obligations of the districts. The state budget now is in conference committee, O’Shields said, and final action could come as early as today (May 22). Last year, it was July before local budgets could be finalized because of delays in passing the state budget.

The district administration presented service awards to administrative staff who won’t be with District 56 next year. Susan Flanagan, finance director, received a 2-year recognition; she is retiring. Greg Moore, special services director, received a 4-year recognition; he is leaving the district. Maureen Tiller was to receive a 20-year recognition, but she was unable to attend because of illness. The Clinton High School principal since 2011, Tiller leaves this summer to become the first principal at the new Fountain Inn High School in Greenville County.

The board was informed of these year-ending dates:

May 21, 5:30 pm, Winter/Spring Athletic Banquet at CHS;

May 22, 5:30-8 pm, CHS Art Show;

May 23, 6:30 pm, CHS Band Banquet;

May 24, 6:30 pm, NHS Powderpuff Game, CHS at the track/practice field;

May 28, 6 pm, Academic Banquet, CHS;

May 29, 6 pm, SPED (special education) Awards Program, Eastside Elementary;

May 31, 1 pm, MSB (kindergarten) Graduation, Clinton Middle Gym;

June 4, cookout for CHS seniors;

June 5, 7 pm, CHS Graduation.

Previous: District 56 Trustees will be reminded at TONIGHT's board meeting of 4 important CHS and D56 upcoming dates.

The board regular monthly meeting will be at 7:30 pm in the Clinton High School Auditorium; the meeting is open to the public and there is a time for audience participation.

Reminders for the Board will be provided of theses activities:

-- Winter/Spring Athletic Banquet, Clinton High Gym and Cafeteria, 5:30 pm, May 21 ($2 admission for meal);

-- Academic Awards Ceremony, CHS Gym, 6 pm, May 28;

-- SPED Awards Ceremony, Eastside Elementary, 6 pm, May 29;

-- Graduation (a ticketed event), CHS Gym, 7 pm, June 5.

Also at tonight's meeting, the board will receive Assessment and Budget Updates (Schrantz & O'Shields), will receive April finance and Operations, Wilder Stadium Updates (Flanagan & Pitts), and will provide the 1st of 2 readings for Policy DDB and DDB-R, Online Funding Campaigns (Crowdfunding). The board will be asked to approve the District Calendar for 2020-21, approve professional services for students with disabilities, approve a math textbook, and take actions (as necessary) from executive session.

The next Board meeting will be June 24, CHS, 7:30 pm, and there will be no meeting for July.