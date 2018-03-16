Used equipment will fight Laurens County fires

Fire trucks purchase will save thousands, in keeping with strategic capital spending

Fire service in Laurens County will benefit from the pre-owned equipment of a Spartanburg County fire department, now that $500 earnest money has been authorized for two fire engines.

Laurens County Council took action Feb. 27 to authorize the down-payment to Spartanburg County, for two fire trucks used by the Poplar Springs Fire Department.

“These are very nice trucks,” Fire Service Director Greg Lindley told the council.

Purchase price will be $74,000 for one truck with 40,000 miles and one truck with 36,000 miles. Bought new, fully-equipped fire trucks cost $400,000 - $450,000, Lindley said. Poplar Springs is getting new equipment, and has taken these trucks off front-line response to hold down their mileage.

The purchase should happen in June or July, Lindley said. This action is in-keeping with the council’s directive related to the Long Range Strategic Capital Plan.

County Administrator Jon Caime and department heads have identified $60 million in capital needs for the county in 2020. This is when a 10-year capital equipment bond will expire - when that happens, property taxes dedicated to retire the bond will come off the books, unless the council renews the bond. Council has been told it likely will have to do that - plus add more capital money - to fund the $60 million. Buying pre-owned equipment now cuts into what might have to be bought in 2020.

“We are still looking for a used pumper replacement for Ekom,” Lindley said.

The fire trucks from Spartanburg County will replace late 1980s - early 1990s equipment in use now by Laurens County Fire Departments. One truck will go to Gray Court, and Lindley said the other truck will be assigned later.

Just for fire equipment, it is estimated that $5.6 million will be needed out of the $60 million required by 2020. The $74,000 to buy these two trucks this year will come from a Fire Service special purpose fund.

Council agreed unanimously to buy the trucks now. Chairman Joe Wood said, “If you don’t move, you lose.”

In other business, council hired Reynolds Engineering of Greenwood to design the replacement of 27 HVAC units on the roof of the Hillcrest Square Judicial-Services-Administration Center in Laurens. The roof also will be replaced.

Public Works Director Rob Russian said the company will design a way for the HVAC connections to be installed, then the roofing to be done, then the units to be put in place. Russian said Reynolds has experience with local school districts doing this work.

“They come highly recommended,” Russian said.

The motion for the professional services contract came with a $45,000 not to exceed price, and the money already is budgeted. Hillcrest has a roof of 75,000 square feet, and Russian has said “it’s beyond time” to have it replaced.

Council was expected at its March 13 meeting to receive a roofing contractor recommendation.

The next meeting of the Laurens County Council will be March 27, 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Public comments are allowed at the end of the meeting - 15 minutes, 3 minutes per speaker, register at the podium before the meeting starts. Questions to the council are not allowed, and the council has rules governing comments of a personal nature about county employees.

