Use The Clinton Library

The Laurens Library will close at 1 pm on Friday, July 19 and will be closed on Saturday, July 20 due to broken air conditioning at the library.

Director Ann Szypulski said, “Four out of six of our air conditioning units are out of service, and with the extreme heat expected this afternoon and tomorrow, I feel it would be unsafe for our staff and for the patrons to remain open.” The library will reopen Monday morning. Decisions about further closings will be made on a day-to-day basis. Ms. Szypulski encourages patrons to use the Clinton Branch Library at 107 Jacobs Highway, (864) 833-1853.