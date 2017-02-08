Uptown Depot nearly wiped out

UPDATE: A man allegedly running from the law almost took out the uptown Depot in Clinton this afternoon.

The suspect was chased from I-385 to Hwy 49 back to I-26 and back into Clinton. He drove the wrong way on one-way Musgrove Street, hit the dead end near the Depot and crashed onto the railroad tracks. Authorities have not released his name.

A woman was in the car with the suspect, and after the crash she stayed put - the suspect ran into the J Press Apartments where he was caught. No life-threatening injuries were sustained in the crash, starting from an attempted traffic stop about 3:15 pm.

The suspect will be charged with driving under suspension, speeding, failure to stop, and 2nd degree burglary.

A report today identified the suspect as Antwain Jermaine Abercrombie, 28, of 100 Helen St., Piedmont, who allegedly drove recklessly on Musgrove Street, A Highway Patrol ticket says the suspect was speeding 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-385. Abercrombie’s other Highway Patrol charges are failure to stop, driving under suspension 4th offense, habitual traffic offender, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

More charges are pending, the report said.