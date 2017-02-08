Home / Breaking News / Uptown Depot nearly wiped out

Uptown Depot nearly wiped out

Wed, 08/02/2017 - 6:38pm Vic MacDonald
Chase takes a suspect wrong way on a one-way and onto railroad tracks

UPDATE: A man allegedly running from the law almost took out the uptown Depot in Clinton this afternoon.

The suspect was chased from I-385 to Hwy 49 back to I-26 and back into Clinton. He drove the wrong way on one-way Musgrove Street, hit the dead end near the Depot and crashed onto the railroad tracks. Authorities have not released his name.

A woman was in the car with the suspect, and after the crash she stayed put - the suspect ran into the J Press Apartments where he was caught. No life-threatening injuries were sustained in the crash, starting from an attempted traffic stop about 3:15 pm.

The suspect will be charged with driving under suspension, speeding, failure to stop, and 2nd degree burglary.

A report today identified the suspect as Antwain Jermaine Abercrombie, 28, of 100 Helen St., Piedmont, who allegedly drove recklessly on Musgrove Street, A Highway Patrol ticket says the suspect was speeding 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-385. Abercrombie’s other Highway Patrol charges are failure to stop, driving under suspension 4th offense, habitual traffic offender, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

More charges are pending, the report said.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here