UPSET win for Red Devil Tennis

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 9:40am Vic MacDonald
Clinton advances TODAY to 3rd round AAA Upper State Playoffs
By: 
CHS Athletics

A MAJOR WIN: # 3 Red Devils upset #1 Powdersville High, 6 – 1.

Scores: 

# 1 Singles Elizabeth Jones defeated Pressley Pollard 7 – 5, 6 – 2 

# 2 Singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Ryann Roth 2 – 6, 6 – 3, (10 – 7)

# 3 Singles Gerri Hill defeated Anna Kirby  6 – 4, 6 – 1

# 4 Singles Kaitey Threatt lost to Syddree Barrett 6 – 4, 6 – 2

# 5 Singles Gracie Spangler defeated Lillian Neill 7 – 5, 6 – 4

# 1 Doubles Jones & Dailey defeated Pollard and Roth 6 – 2, 4 – 2 (Won by 2nd set default)

# 2 Doubles   Grace Johnson & Aaliyah Johnston defeated Beth Jones & Mary Elizabeth Tanner 6 – 4, 6 – 4. 

 

Next Match: Wednesday, Oct 25, at Woodruff 5 pm; 3rd Round SCHSL Play-offs.

 

