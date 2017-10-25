UPSET win for Red Devil Tennis
A MAJOR WIN: # 3 Red Devils upset #1 Powdersville High, 6 – 1.
Scores:
# 1 Singles Elizabeth Jones defeated Pressley Pollard 7 – 5, 6 – 2
# 2 Singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Ryann Roth 2 – 6, 6 – 3, (10 – 7)
# 3 Singles Gerri Hill defeated Anna Kirby 6 – 4, 6 – 1
# 4 Singles Kaitey Threatt lost to Syddree Barrett 6 – 4, 6 – 2
# 5 Singles Gracie Spangler defeated Lillian Neill 7 – 5, 6 – 4
# 1 Doubles Jones & Dailey defeated Pollard and Roth 6 – 2, 4 – 2 (Won by 2nd set default)
# 2 Doubles Grace Johnson & Aaliyah Johnston defeated Beth Jones & Mary Elizabeth Tanner 6 – 4, 6 – 4.
Next Match: Wednesday, Oct 25, at Woodruff 5 pm; 3rd Round SCHSL Play-offs.