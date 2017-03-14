UPDATED/PHOTOS: Traffic heavy on 308 after moving van crashes on I-26

UPDATED: Traffic on Hwy 308 - North Broad Street was heavy this morning because of a wreck on I-385 - I-26. A moving truck (PICTURED) was split open, and debris was covering the road, an aerial photo shows.

Cars and trucks were coming off the interstate and detouring onto Hwy 72 (in front of The Chronicle office) to avoid the affected area of the interstates. Robin Morse, Clinton DPS director, said one lane of 385 was opened about 11 am. A SC Highway Patrol report said all lanes of I-26 eastbound were closed because of the wreck and I-385 southbound at Exit 2 also was affected, A traffic standstill at Exit 52 (I-26) was reported.

The SC Highway Patrol real time traffic website listed a 10:13 am collision with injuries at Exit 52, and a collision without injuries (same location) at 10:41 am. The wreck reportedly involved a moving truck and another vehicle. A front-end loader removed debris from the moving truck from the highway. At 1 pm all lanes were open, but debris was still on the side of the road. Slow moving traffic on I-26 east bound got past the wreck scene, and traffic was moving at a normal rate on all lanes of I-26 and I-385 shortly afterward.

A report said the driver of the 2014 Budget truck, 35-year-old Cedric Jarrell Elkins, was charged with improper lane change, open container and liquor violation. He was not injured. Driver of a 1996 Chevy pick-up, Kyle David Jumper, was entrapped, and when extricated, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

