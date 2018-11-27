UPDATED Celebrate A Clinton Christmas

TONIGHT - Jingle and Mingle, and Think Laurens County, in uptown Clinton from 6 to 9 p.m. w-FLYERS ATTACHED AND PARADE LINE-UP for Saturday morning, and Woodbridge Clinton (formerly Bailey Manor) Holiday Fair, all-day this Saturday.

“A Family Christmas” will be conducted in Clinton with these activities: Nov. 29, 6 p.m. tree-lighting, carriage rides, visits with Santa, and window wonderland contest, beginning at 6 p.m.; Nov. 30, carriage rides, windows and Santa, 6-10 p.m.; and Dec. 1, 10 a.m. Christmas Parade on Broad Street. Everyone is invited. - Photo by Vic MacDonald

Line-up for Clinton Christmas Parade - this Saturday, 10 am on Broad Street:

1. City of Clinton Chief's Patrol Car

2. CHS JROTC

3. Grand Marshal Science Olympiad Team

4. Antique Fire Truck-Clinton City Council

5. Cub Scout Pack 21

6. Girl Scout Troop 1016

7. Girl Scout Troop 3281

8. Girl Scout Troop 3323

9. CHS Dancing Devils

10. Zoe Class of CFB

11. Broad St. UMC

12. Miss Lander

13. Clinton YMCA Childcare

14. CHAMPS

15. Sheriff's Office

16. Patriots Kitchen

17. Cooper Motor Co.

18. ZF Transmission

19. MBB Racing

20. Whitten Center Family Christmas

21. Matt Davis State Farm

22. Laurens Alum Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

23. Bailey Manor

24. Ms. Good Day Ice Cream

25. Laurens Academy

26. Laurens Academy Homecoming Queen

27. Deena's Danes & Aussie Poohs

28. Piedmont Pediatrics

29. Electric Bucket Truck

30. Clinton Volleyball Program

31. March of Dimes

32. Laurens County Humane Society

33. Laurens County Library

34. Haunted Woods

35. Clinton Animal Hospital

36. Whitten Center Unit 107

37. Clinton Little Devils Association

38. Bi-Lo

39. Believers Assembly Church

40. Refuge of Worship Ministries

41. Whitten Center Unit 105

42. PC Homecoming

43. PC Cheerleaders & Scottie

44. Electric Line Truck

45. Hospice of Laurens County

46. Laurens County EMS

47. Shrine Club

48. Laurens County Water & Sewer

49. Living Well Massage

50. New Beginnings Church of God

51. Whitten Center Unit 110

52. Vaughnville Baptist YWA

53. Hillbilly Clan 2

54. Davidson St. Baptist

55. Thornwell

56. Whitten Center Unit 204

57. CHS Cheerleaders

58. CHS Red Devil Regiment

59. New Horizon FreeWill Baptist

60. Electric Service Truck

61. Santa Claus

62. B&B Ranch.