UPDATED Celebrate A Clinton Christmas
TONIGHT - Jingle and Mingle, and Think Laurens County, in uptown Clinton from 6 to 9 p.m. w-FLYERS ATTACHED AND PARADE LINE-UP for Saturday morning, and Woodbridge Clinton (formerly Bailey Manor) Holiday Fair, all-day this Saturday.
“A Family Christmas” will be conducted in Clinton with these activities: Nov. 29, 6 p.m. tree-lighting, carriage rides, visits with Santa, and window wonderland contest, beginning at 6 p.m.; Nov. 30, carriage rides, windows and Santa, 6-10 p.m.; and Dec. 1, 10 a.m. Christmas Parade on Broad Street. Everyone is invited. - Photo by Vic MacDonald
Line-up for Clinton Christmas Parade - this Saturday, 10 am on Broad Street:
1. City of Clinton Chief's Patrol Car
2. CHS JROTC
3. Grand Marshal Science Olympiad Team
4. Antique Fire Truck-Clinton City Council
5. Cub Scout Pack 21
6. Girl Scout Troop 1016
7. Girl Scout Troop 3281
8. Girl Scout Troop 3323
9. CHS Dancing Devils
10. Zoe Class of CFB
11. Broad St. UMC
12. Miss Lander
13. Clinton YMCA Childcare
14. CHAMPS
15. Sheriff's Office
16. Patriots Kitchen
17. Cooper Motor Co.
18. ZF Transmission
19. MBB Racing
20. Whitten Center Family Christmas
21. Matt Davis State Farm
22. Laurens Alum Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
23. Bailey Manor
24. Ms. Good Day Ice Cream
25. Laurens Academy
26. Laurens Academy Homecoming Queen
27. Deena's Danes & Aussie Poohs
28. Piedmont Pediatrics
29. Electric Bucket Truck
30. Clinton Volleyball Program
31. March of Dimes
32. Laurens County Humane Society
33. Laurens County Library
34. Haunted Woods
35. Clinton Animal Hospital
36. Whitten Center Unit 107
37. Clinton Little Devils Association
38. Bi-Lo
39. Believers Assembly Church
40. Refuge of Worship Ministries
41. Whitten Center Unit 105
42. PC Homecoming
43. PC Cheerleaders & Scottie
44. Electric Line Truck
45. Hospice of Laurens County
46. Laurens County EMS
47. Shrine Club
48. Laurens County Water & Sewer
49. Living Well Massage
50. New Beginnings Church of God
51. Whitten Center Unit 110
52. Vaughnville Baptist YWA
53. Hillbilly Clan 2
54. Davidson St. Baptist
55. Thornwell
56. Whitten Center Unit 204
57. CHS Cheerleaders
58. CHS Red Devil Regiment
59. New Horizon FreeWill Baptist
60. Electric Service Truck
61. Santa Claus
62. B&B Ranch.