UPDATE: Clinton High School is "threatened"

Someone at Clinton High School wrote a threatening note on a bathroom wall, with update.

It said something was going to happen at the school March 25 - this past Sunday, when no one was in the school. The note was seen today, and some students stayed out of school because of it (another note had been found Friday).

Authorities said it was a small note, not easily seen, in a girls’ bathroom. Extra police officers were at the school out of “an abundance of caution,” a report said.

An on-line report said 230 students left the school, and it was the 2nd threat found in 4 days. Threats against schools have been on the increase nationwide since Feb. 14, when a lone gunman shot 17 people to death in a Parkland, Florida, high school. A March for Our Lives to advocate for stricter gun controls was staged in hundreds of communities across the nation this past Saturday.

​Update: Monday night, the District 56 Board of Trustees was updated on the matter. The notes were "anonympus, vague, generalized threats (of) a shooting," Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields said. No parents addressed the board with concerns, but people who want to talk to the school board are required to register in advance of the meetings. The next school board meeting will be April 23. O'Shields said law enforcement recommended not sending out a robo-call message about a note found Friday - instead, police sent more officers into the school Monday. O'Shields said that made CHS "the safest place in Clinton."

​That's also when the second threatening note was found.

​The robo-call went out, and more than 200 students - out of a student body of 800 - were signed out for the day, O'Shields said. On a question by board member Jan Simmons, CHS Principal Maureen Tiller said she was not aware of any student who will be disciplined for leaving, but not signing out. Tiller is one of the District 56 officials who has received advanced school-shooter training at Colorado's Columbine High School.

​At a high school in Maryland March 20, an armed officer reportedly shot to death a 17-year-old who shot his girlfriend. A report this week said the gunman shot himself in the head, and the officer's shot struck the gunman's weapon. Gun advocates say this is the best way to stop school shootings - have the gun-person confronted by a trained weapon-wielding officer or teacher.

​"You never know if you get it perfectly correct," O'Shields said of the decision to inform parents about the Monday threatening note, but not about the Friday threatening note. On social media, parents complained that the school could call about the city's Hop n Glo time being changed, but could not call about an active threat inside the district's high school. Again, there were no concerns raised from the public directly to the board at the Monday night meeting.

​Twice during this meeting, board members met in closed sessions to discuss unspecified personnel matters and contracts. Clinton High's Land Lab and Barn, and the Arts Mix staged at Clinton Middle School were the presentations made to the board, along with finance and operations reports.

​Monday's attendance at Clinton High School was "normal, until the call went out," O'Shields said. "We continue to work for the safety and security of our students."

