United Way to begin collecting “Bags of Love” for local senior citizens

United Way of Laurens County (UWLC) is collecting “Bags of Love” gift bags to provide to Meals on Wheels recipients and other senior adults in Laurens County. They are looking for participation from local community members, businesses, churches, and other organizations in collecting these Bags of Love to be distributed during the week of Valentine’s Day.

Small gift bags may be filled with travel-sized personal care items, such as toothpaste, pens, stationery, stamps, activity books, tissues, etc. A list of suggested bag items and more information can be found at www.uwlc-online.org. All bags can be dropped off at the United Way office at 16 Peachtree Street in Clinton, or at the Piedmont Area Agency on Aging facility (Meals on Wheels headquarters), located at 512 Professional Park Road. All items should be delivered on or before the collection deadline of Friday, February 10th. All bags not distributed through the Meals on Wheels program are given out to residents of local senior residential facilities. Last year, around 400 gift bags were collected and given to many grateful senior citizens.

For more information on the Bags of Love program, or to volunteer to help pick-up and deliver bags, please contact the United Way office at 864-833-3623.

United Way of Laurens County is a non-profit organization which has served the Laurens County area since 1955 and supports 32 local programs in the areas of education, financial stability, health, and emergency relief.