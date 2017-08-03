Union County industry expanding

Gestamp North America expanding existing Union County operations

Company investing $129 million to create 130 new jobs

UNION – Gestamp, an international manufacturer of metal automotive components, is expanding its existing facility in Union County in an effort to meet increased demand from local automotive original equipment manufacturers. The project is expected to bring $129 million in new capital investment and lead to the creation of 130 jobs.

With a workforce of more than 34,000 associates, Gestamp operates 98 manufacturing plants worldwide and has ten more under construction. The company specializes in the development and manufacturing of metal components and structural systems for the automotive industry. Utilizing a variety of technologies, including hot and cold stamping, hydroforming, laser welding and more, Gestamp also has 12 research and development facilities focused on continued innovation.

Designed to serve the existing BMW and Volvo Cars operations in South Carolina, Gestamp will be adding more than 300,000 square feet of space to its current operations, which are located at One LSP Road in Union.

The company will also be constructing 123,000 square feet of new space and adding another 182,000 square feet by leasing an existing building.

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2018, and those interested in applying should contact gscareers@us.gestamp.com. For more information on the company, visit www.gestamp.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Union County was also awarded a $750,000 Rural Infrastructure Grant to assist with the costs of real property improvements.

“This new project multiplies our size in South Carolina with a remarkable investment that shows how committed we are with our future operations at the Union County plant. The United States is a strategic market for us, where we have six plants in five different states, and we want to grow in this country with the major car manufacturers. This is an important step forward.” –Gestamp North America CEO Jeff Wilson

“South Carolina’s economy is as strong as it has ever been, and it continues to grow with companies like Gestamp investing in our state and our people. The state’s strong automotive industry is one of the most important forces pushing our economic prosperity forward every day, and that’s because our skilled workforce has proven that it’s better than any other in the world.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s big announcement shows once again that South Carolina’s business-friendly environment is attracting investment and creating jobs, particularly from firms already operating within our borders. I congratulate Gestamp on this tremendous new investment and look forward to watching their continued growth here in South Carolina and around the world.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are very excited about this project, our partnership with Gestamp and the confidence that they have in our community. This major industrial expansion is a testament to the fact that Union County is a great place to locate, operate and expand industrial operations.” –Union County Supervisor Frank Hart

“Gestamp continues to be a driving force for economic development in Union County. Their new investment of $129 million and the creation of 130 new jobs are a game changer for this county and the region.” –Union County Development Board Chairman Joe Nichols

About Gestamp

Gestamp is a world leader in designing, developing, and manufacturing metallic assemblies and components for the main automobile manufacturers. It specializes in developing products with an innovative design in order to achieve vehicles that are progressively safer and lighter and, therefore, better in terms of energy consumption and environmental impact. Its products cover the body, chassis, and mechanism areas. It has a presence in 21 countries, and has 98 industrial plants with ten under construction, 12 R&D centers, and a workforce of 34,000 employees all over the world. In 2015, its invoicing reached 7,035 million Euros.