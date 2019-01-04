Uncertainty about state aid going forward

School districts leave economic development board

A seat on the Laurens County Development Corporation board has opened, for a mere $10,000 donation to the county’s designated industry-seeking agency.

School Districts 56 and 55 will no longer contribute, or have a designated representative on the board. The cost and uncertainty about “education reform” making its way through the state legislature contributed to the move, according to LCDC Executive Director Jon Coleman.

“It will cause a $10,000 hole in our budget at year-end,” he told the development corporation’s board last Tuesday.

The LCDC operates on a $540,200 annual budget - $360,000 of which is an appropriation by the Laurens County Council. Part of the fees paid in to the county by industries funds the LCDC’s work seeking new industries.

The corporation also is heavily involved in workforce development, relations with existing industries, and Chamber partnerships. On April 4, by invitation, LCDC and the Chamber will partner on an In the Know breakfast that will bring a Boeing representative to the CAM (Center for Advanced Manufacturing, Laurens, Piedmont Tech) for an aerospace industry presentation.

Coleman reported 10 RFIs (requests for information) on Laurens County so far in 2019.

This time last year, the number was 22. Volatile international markets was cited as the reason some businesses are delaying expansion plans, Coleman said.

Although fewer inquiries are coming in, investment and jobs are progressing, he reported.

In 2018, total investment was $59.3 million, creating 74 new jobs.

So far in 2019, total investment is $53 million, creating 150 new jobs.

On April 9, LCDC and Laurens CPW will close a deal to have an industry take over payments of a spec building under construction in Hunter Industrial Park, Laurens. This summer, LCDC and Laurens Electric Coop will open The Connexial Center, an I-385 industrial site in the Gray Court-Owings-Fountain Inn-Simpsonville corridor.

Clinton also is marketing a spec building, and there is one other large building for sale in Fountain Inn, Coleman told the development board.

LCDC’s Marketing Director Whitney Robertson is returning from an Atlanta conference “full of knowledge,” Coleman said, and the agency will benefit from new board room technology funded by a Santee Cooper grant.

A Laurens County Jobs Fair is being planned for April 25, the board was told. First to attend will be upcoming high school and college graduates who are headed into the workforce, followed by the public at-large. The event will be in the Laurens County Higher Education Center (Piedmont Tech).

Coleman said the LCDC staff recently went on a retreat to tour BMW and the Inland Port in Greer. He also reported the agency’s new website is operational with interactive maps, and Google analytics that allows staff to track the companies “hitting” the website for information about Laurens County.

More info about LCDC: growlaurenscounty.com. More info about development opportunities in Clinton: advantageclintonsc.com