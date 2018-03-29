Two workers are hurt; felony DUI with injuries is alleged

Driver Jailed for Alleged Felony DUI from I-385 Crash

Thursday, March 29, 2018-WLBG on-line

Four people were transported from a wreck on Interstate 385 in Laurens County yesterday morning after a vehicle ran into a work site in the median.

The wreck happened on northbound Interstate 385, and the vehicle struck a guard rail, a work truck and two workmen standing in the median.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Justin Sutherlin told WLBG that the wreck happened at 9:43 Wednesday morning on northbound Interstate 385 near its 19-mile-marker.

Sutherlin said a 2012 Chevy SUV was being driven north by Pamela Michelle Tackett, 31, of 73 Milllenium Drive, Gray Court, when she ran off the road to the left and struck the cables in the median, then a legally-parked 2007 Ford Truck, then struck two men who were standing in the median.

Trooper Sutherlin said the two workers who were struck by the SUV were 23-year-old John Howell of Woodruff and 28-year-old Zacheriah Ivey of Spartanburg. Both were transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Sutherlin said that the SUV driver, Tackett, and a juvenile passenger were also transported to Greenville Memorial for treatment of their injuries.

The Highway Patrol spokesperson said that Pamela Tackett was being charged with two counts of Felony Driving Under the Influence with Great Bodily Injury and with one count of Child Endangerment.

Unofficial reports indicate the work crew was on the scene working on the guard rail in the median.

Pamela Tackett was delivered to the Laurens County Detention Center at 4:03 yesterday afternoon. Trooper Gabrielle issued tickets charging Pamela Tackett with the two counts of Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury and with Child Endangerment at 9:43 yesterday morning on Interstate 385. She was being held overnight, with a bond hearing pending for today on her three charges.