Two physicians join The Wound Center

William Long, DPM and Katherine Heugel, DPM join GHS Upstate Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center

William Long, DPM, and Katherine Heugel, DPM, have joined the multidisciplinary physician practice at Greenville Health System’s (GHS) Upstate Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center, a service of GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Drs. Long and Heugel will treat patients at the nationally-recognized center, which offers leading-edge treatments to reintroduce the body's innate ability to heal, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure therapies, bioengineered tissues and biosynthetics.

Chronic wounds affect more than eight million people in the U.S. and the incidence is rising due to an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy.

Both physicians currently practice podiatry at Upstate Podiatry Group, PA in Simpsonville and have medical staff privileges with GHS, BonSecours St Francis Health System and Spartanburg Medical Center.

By joining GHS Upstate Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center, a member of the Healogics™ network , Drs. Long and Heugel will collaborate with a network of academic medical centers, hospitals and thousands of professionals committed to advancing wound healing by creating, sharing, and activating wound prevention and care expertise.

Both Drs. Long and Heugel are board certified podiatrists and members of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, the American Board of Podiatric Surgeons, the American Board of Podiatric Medicine, and the South Carolina Podiatric Medical Association.

They each hold a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, where they completed a four year foot and ankle surgical residency. They also completed the specialized wound care and hyperbaric medicine training program provided by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, which uses an evidence-based systematic approach to chronic wound healing.

Both Drs. Long and Heugel are members of the Rotary Club of Simpsonville. In addition, Dr. Long served eight years active duty with the United States Coast Guard.

The Upstate Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center is open Monday – Friday and appointments can be scheduled by calling 864-833-3557. Physician referral is not required. The center is located at 1073 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, SC 29325.

About Greenville Health System

Greenville Health System (GHS) — an academic health system that is the largest not-for-profit healthcare delivery system in South Carolina — is committed to medical excellence through research, patient care and education. GHS offers patients an innovative network of clinical integration, expertise and technologies through its eight medical campuses, tertiary medical center, research and education facilities, community hospitals, physician practices and numerous specialty services throughout the Upstate. The 1,358-bed system is home to 15 medical residency and fellowship programs. GHS is also home to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, a joint effort of USC and GHS. Visit ghs.org for more information.