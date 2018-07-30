Two Jailed for Allegedly Trafficking Heroin

Man & Woman Face Drug Trafficking Charges

Monday, July 30, 2018, WLBG: A man and woman were arrested this weekend on charges of Trafficking Drugs in Clinton.

On Saturday, Clinton Public Safety arrested 27-year-old Charles Ricky Wilson of 2733 Collinswood Drive, Newberry and 22-year-old Andrea Summer Storey of 239 Sweet Briar Road, Gray Court and charged each with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Trafficking in Heroin.

Warrants served on Mr. Wilson and Ms. Story state they had in their constructive possession a quantity of a brown powdery substance that appeared to be Heroin. The Heroin reportedly weighed 11.30 grams, which is prima facia evidence of trafficking. A second warrant for each state they had in possession a quantity of white powdery substance which appeared to be methamphetamine. The meth reportedly weighted approximately 96.18 grams, which is prima facia evidence of trafficking.

The offenses allegedly occurred on West Main in Clinton. Lt. Moore is listed as the prosecuting officer for both suspects.

During initial court appearances this weekend, bond was denied for both Charles Ricky Wilson and Andrea Summer Storey. They remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning.