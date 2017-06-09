Two issues in closed session for Clinton City Council

A legal matter and a personnel matter related to the Office of the City Manager will be discussed in private Monday by the Clinton City Council.

The council meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act; receiving legal advice and personnel discussions are exempt from public discussion under this law, if a public body votes itself into executive session. No votes can be taken in closed session.

The meeting will be Monday, 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St. People who want to address the council on any issue must register before the meeting starts, and they will be called on by the mayor. Council will recognize Sweetie Bell Fuller for her 100th birthday.

Council will consider proclamations: Sept. as Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month; Sept. as Bicycling and Pedestrian Awareness Month; Sept. as Campus Fire Safety Month; Sept. as National Preparedness Month; Sept. 15 as POW/MIA Recognition Day; Sept. 15 - Oct. 15 as Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month.

Council will consider an appointee to The Tree Committee (at-large), will authorize the city manager to contract with Laurens County for fire protection services, will consider re-zoning (industrial) at the Planning Commission's request, will consider a change order for the beautification project at the Exit 54 interchange on I-26, and will authorize the city manager to sign a contract between the City, Thornwell and Laurens County Community Theatre for use of the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts.

Reports and recommendation will complete the Clinton City Council agenda.