Two Interests - Same Spotlight

Chamber will help shine the spotlight on diversity-inclusion and agriculture

March will be a month of agriculture and inclusion for the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce’s membership.

The organization’s first Diversity and Inclusion Business and Leadership Luncheon will be March 27 at The Ridge in Laurens. Presenter will be Dr. Nika White, and tickets are $25 for individuals (attendance limited to 120).

A quote from Dr. White is, “When we mention diversity and inclusion, what we are referring to is effective management and appreciation of human differences.”

But, that’s not all, the Chamber board was told last Tuesday. Spotlight on Agriculture will be March 15, and while the Chamber will have an information table, organization members also will be involved in the awards and agriculture awareness aspect of the 44th annual showcase.

The Chamber will unveil on March 19 an agriculture website featuring farms, products, statistics and teachers of the leading industry in South Carolina. National Ag Day follows on March 20, and the “two weeks of ag” culminates March 24 with the Quarterly Clean-up of Laurens County roadways.

Then, on April 17-20, more than 700 third graders will go through environmental awareness education with Team Ecology.

Agriculture awareness, and diversity and inclusion are two relatively new topics for the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. The organization is maintaining its Industry and Ag Tour, but placing a great emphasis on agriculture this March. The Chamber board members were invited to the March 15 Spotlight event by Marilyn Easter, former Chamber board chair and a Laurens County dairy owner.

Current board chair Brenda Ligon is spearheading the diversity initiative. A Laurens staffing business owner, Ligon is the first African-American female to chair the Chamber board (see Horizons, The Chronicle’s Feb. 28 issue).

“We want to bring awareness to concerns that everyone should be included,” Chamber Executive Director and CEO Amanda Munyan said.

Munyan also said Small Business Roundtable discussions (10 participants) will continue in March and April, and the Small Business Advisory Committee will assist with Business of the Quarter designations. A tourism panel is working with Laurens County on branding, and Munyan said a social media committee is in formation.

“We want to hold tourism public forums,” Munyan said, “and handle updating the community calendar. We will be budgeting to promote Laurens County through decals, flags and billboards.”

The next Chamber board meeting will be April 24. Contact Marlene Owings, 864-833-2716, for tickets-sponsorships of the March 27 Diversity Luncheon.