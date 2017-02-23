Two dogs found dead

UPDATE WITH ARREST - WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE Laurens County authorities have investigated an animal cruelty report at a Clinton residence, and one person has been charged.

The incident was made public on Feb. 18 as a concerned resident submitted photos from 3940 Springdale Road. An officer went to the scene and took photos, but was unable to round up the one living dog on the property. Carcasses of two chained dogs were found on the property, a report said.

One dead dog was found in a blue barrel; one was found in an animal carrier.

A person at the residence said the dogs belonged to someone else. A neighbor reportedly fed the one surviving, emaciated dog, which had slipped out of its collar and was running free.

The alleged animal cruelty case was reported to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Laurens County Animal Control, which conducted an investigation following the initial report. Deputies have twice visited the site, and Animal Control referred the matter for potential criminal prosecution.

Laurens County Animal Control operates a shelter on Leesville Church Road (off Torrington Road near the airport), and the Laurens County Humane Society has a non-kill adoption center at 793 Poplar St., Clinton.

Laurens County Council member Stewart Jones said in a Facebook post today that the County will be issuing statements about this case of alleged animal cruelty. He said, "The pictures of dogs that were abused circulating Facebook shows a complete lack of humanity. ... I believe this was abuse leaving these dogs chained and dead."

He said an ad hoc committee of volunteers and animal care professionals was formed to address Animal Control procedures, but Jones said he was "removed from the animal control committee (public works) in January because I've been critical of government ..."

Jones said positive steps have been taken with Animal Control - including a cities of Laurens and Clinton partnership - and expansion of the shelter. The county is in the process of hiring a new Animal Control supervisor, he said, and soon will accept bids for the construction of new kennels.

He said, "I've also wondered if just privatizing Animal Control would be a possibility. I'm open to all solutions."

Today, authorities announced that Markevious Simpson, 23, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of animal cruelty. He admitted the dogs were his, after first telling investigators the dogs belonged to his grandmother, a report said.