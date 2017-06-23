Two in custody in pharmacy break-in

Two men are in custody and will be charged later today with the burglary that occurred at Roche Pharmacy in Whitmire.

The two men became suspects when deputies and the owners reviewed video footage from the pharmacy from the earlier in the day on the day of the burglary and saw them in the store acting suspiciously. Investigators have been attempting to locate them since Tuesday.

On Wednesday, deputies in Kershaw County attempted to stop the vehicle the suspects were in for unrelated traffic violations. When they did the suspects fled. The suspects began throwing pills from the car during the chase, but were subsequently apprehended as a result of the chase. The suspects had more than 450 prescription pills and in excess of $5000.00 cash in their possession at the time of their arrest.

The suspects will face a variety of charges in Kershaw County for the chase and drug possession.

Investigators have now been able to link the suspects to the burglary using forensic evidence gathered at the scene of the burglary.

Investigators will continue to work with investigators in Kershaw County today to recover more evidence and follow up on the investigation.

It is believed that the suspects had sold some portion of the pills and the investigation into who bought them and where they are now will continue.

Sheriff Lee Foster says that more arrests are expected.

The suspects were identified as

Neil Corey Trammell, 28, of 272 Old Buncombe Road, Union, SC and

Trevor Dee Wilson, 21, of 5009 Cabol Road, Sharon, SC

Warrants will obtained by the Whitmire Police Department today for both men charging them with Burglary and Grand Larceny for the burglary at Roche Pharmacy. They will be brought back to Newberry County for a bond hearing at some point in the future.

“This is an excellent example of using hard work coupled with modern scientific techniques to be effective in today’s world,” said Sheriff Foster. “While you must implement emerging trends of forensics, you can never substitute it for the hard work it takes be effective in law enforcement.”

“We enjoy a great working relationship with the Whitmire Police Department, and are grateful to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County Sheriff’s Office for all that they are doing to as part of this investigation,” said Sheriff Foster.

“You cannot wait until an emergency to build a relationship with your partners and I am thank for our long term partnership with Sheriff Matthews, Sheriff Taylor, and Chief Sinclair and each of their continued efforts to be more effective through cooperation,” Foster said.

Sheriff Foster also said that several state and federal agencies are looking into this matter as well based upon the continued working relationship established with those agencies.

Sheriff Foster and Chief Sinclair said they formed a task force to address this burglary because of the critical nature of the items stolen.

“This was an important investigation in many ways,” said Sheriff Foster. “This is a family run pharmacy that meets an important need for the Whitmire community with a long history of giving back to that community. But, it was also important because this was an incredibly large amount of drugs that could have a devastating effect if they were not located and removed from the streets.”

Foster said that investigators are working to recover more of the drugs as current as the time of this release