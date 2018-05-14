Two counts of attempted murder are alleged

A Spartanburg woman is in custody for allegedly trying to shoot to death two women at a Clinton apartment complex.

Authorities identified the suspect as Tamara Kristen Pearson, 25, of 181 Sandifer Rd., Spartanburg, and a report says the assaults happened on May 11.

Clinton Department of Public Safety also charged the suspect with pointing a firearm, unlawful carry and resisting arrest, a report said.

Pearson allegedly pointed a 9 mm gun at two women and fired several times. The incident happened in the parking lot of apartments at 505 North Broad St., a report said. Bond was denied on all charges.