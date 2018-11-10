Tuition-Free Public School in Clinton

Thornwell Charter School now enrolling; New FREE charter school to open Fall 2019

Thornwell Charter School, a tuition-free public school that will open in the fall of 2019 in Clinton, is now accepting student applications.

Open enrollment will continue until Nov. 9. If applications exceed capacity, a lottery will be held.

Thornwell Charter School will initially open with grades K-5, with plans to add grade levels subsequently until reaching grade 12.

Although located within the Laurens County School District 56 attendance area, Thornwell Charter School will serve students from other districts and may provide a plan for commuting students to live on campus during the week.

Thornwell Charter School is sponsored by Erskine College. Charter schools are tuition-free public schools that have the flexibility to be more innovative while being held accountable for advancing student achievement.

“Our goal is to create a school where a standard of excellence and a high level of commitment are taught, encouraged, expected and built into the culture,” shares Norman Dover, Vice President for Education at Thornwell. “With small class sizes, personalized academic plans, and life skills instruction, the school will meet students where they are, accelerate their learning, and teach them how to achieve a mindset of self-discipline, conscientiousness, curiosity, and optimism.”

Each student will have a personalized academic plan, an individualized health and wellness program, and a life skills program. The educational, wellness, and life skills plans for Thornwell Charter School will involve comprehensive personalized plans that will require monthly meetings with each student to evaluate progress, to fine-tune goals, and to ensure all students are providing input and feedback for their goals. Extracurricular programs including the arts and athletics will be offered.

Thornwell Charter School will be located on the Thornwell campus in Clinton, which consists of over 350 acres with multiple buildings including a school building with 18 classrooms, a performing arts center, a gymnasium, an athletic center, athletic fields, dining hall, and swimming pool.

Parents who are interested in having their children attend the school are encouraged to enroll. You will find the application online at www.thornwellcharterschool.org or at the school office located at 203 W. Calhoun St., Clinton, S.C.

In addition, teachers who may consider employment are asked to contact school administration by using the contact form on the website.