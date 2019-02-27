Tuesday's vote for Clinton City Council

Who are the Clinton mayor, council candidates for March 5 election:

Clinton Mayor Bob McLean, of 208 E. Maple St., has filed to run for re-election in the City of Clinton’s municipal election on March 5, 2019. “Over the last four years, city council and I have worked to build a city that works for everyone,” McLean said. “If elected to another four-year term, I promise to continue working to move Clinton forward!”

Mayor McLean said his platform will be to continue to work with council on the following issues:

Stabilize electric rates. McLean noted that Clinton has not seen an electric rate increase in five years. “I promise to vote against any new electric rate in my next term as mayor,” McLean said.

Advance economic development. McLean pointed to Clinton’s recent investment in the construction of a speculative building which now houses General Electric. The city is currently in the process of building its second spec building. “This new spec building will continue to provide quality jobs for our citizens,” McLean said.

Improve Infrastructure. City council has made serveral updates to Clinton’s water and sewer lines, and McLean commented that he will continue to persue more upgrades to the city’s infrastructure.

Provide quality recreation. Clinton recently purchased a 160-acre property, and unveiled plans to build a first-class recreation complex. McLean also pointed to the city’s updates and improvements to several other parks throughout the city, such as Pine Street Park, and Pine Haven Park. “We will continue to make these improvements over the next four years, to provide quality recreation for our citizens,” the Mayor said.

McLean was first elected to city council for Ward 5 in 2009, and then elected mayor of Clinton in 2013, fulfilling the remainder of former Mayor Randy Randall’s term. He was re-elected to his first full term as mayor in 2015. McLean is a 1976 graduate of Presbyterian College, and a former infantry captain in the United States Army Reserve.

He is the proud owner of Carolina Auto Sales of Clinton and Clinton Financial Services, Inc. He is a former deacon and elder of First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, and a past board member of the Clinton Family YMCA, where he coached football, basketball, baseball and softball for over 20 years. McLean currently serves on the boards of Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority as vice-chairman; the Upstate Alliance Board of Directors; the Clinton Economic Development Corporation; and the Piedmont Municipal Power Association.

He is married to the former Emmie An Gault, of Clinton, and together they have three children — all of which are graduates of Clinton High School and Presbyterian College — and five grandchildren.

“Our city has made a lot of progress over the last five years at stabilizing our electric rates, improving our city’s infrastructure, and bringing new industry and businesses to Clinton,” the Mayor said. “I would be honored to continue to serve all our citizens as mayor.”

Challenger, Ricky Dale Martin Sr.

My name is Ricky Dale Martin Sr. I was born and raised in Clinton. I attended M.S. Bailey Elementary School and joined The Boy Scouts of America troop #178. Attended Martha Dendy Middle School and a graduate of Clinton High School. I established a nonprofit organization here in Clinton “PrimeTime Community Development.” I am also proud to be a South Carolina High School Basketball Official for the past 10 years. PrimeTime Community Mentors was my first non profit group for underprivileged young boys in Laurens County. I am vested in this town called Clinton and your vote for Ricky Martin Sr. on March 5th will be another positive step toward Clinton being the place you proudly call Home. 124 Musgrove St, Clinton; www.MayorMartin19@gmail.com

Martin - Vote March 5th Accountability & Teamwork, graduate of Clinton High School, elected student class president, honorable discharge United States Marine Corps, studied business management at Piedmont Technical College, over 20 years of supervisor and management experience in the upstate, over 20 years of volunteer service with various civic groups in the Clinton community; single parent father.

Rosa Booker has announced her candidacy for the Clinton City Council District 2 seat.

Booker said she will work to reduce the electric rate, open a work center, tear down abandoned houses, open a homeless shelter and to make Clinton “beautiful again.”

Booker is the mother of two daughters, eight grandchildren and a God-child. She is a 1984 graduate of Clinton High and 1990 graduate of Piedmont Tech, taking communication classes. She said she specializes in team building.

She worked at Avery Dennison from 1991-2014 and now works for Wal-Mart Distribution. She is president of Community Outreach, helping homeless in the community find jobs and transportation.

Shirley Y. Jenkins - I am seeking re-election to Clinton City Council Ward 2. I have always been committed and dedicated to our community and have served the citizens of Clinton with dignity and integrity. I believe in honesty and fairness in all situations and will continue to serve to the best of my ability.

Over the years, we have made great strides in our city. If re-elected, I will work with our council members to develop a plan to help lower the electricity rates, research economic growth and development infrastructures, focus on the completion of the Martha Dendy Project and recreational complex, and improve our streets and the demolition of dilapidated housing throughout the city.

I am a 36-year state of South Carolina retiree from Whitten Center as an Administrative Assistant. I am married to James “Jimmy” Jenkins and the proud parent of Major James, Jr., (US Army Retired), Tanisha Jenkins and Christopher Jenkins, one granddaughter and great-granddaughter. I have been a faithful member of Hebron Baptist Church and an affiliated member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, a Notary Public for the State of South Carolina, a graduate of Durham College and a graduate of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government and the Advanced MEO Institute of Continuing Education. I am active in the community and assists senior citizens and others as needed. Clinton is my home and I would love to continue to serve as your city representative for Ward 2.

Please vote for Shirley Y. Jenkins for Clinton City Council Ward 2 on March 5, 2019.

Sherri Amick - My name is Sherri Amick and I am running for city council district 2 Clinton. I graduated high school and completed some college. I have worked at Asten Johnson for 10 years. I am the daughter of Barbara Penland and the late Don Penland of Clinton. I am married to James Amick and we attend Clinton First Pentecostal Church.

My daughter is married with a son in college and also has a 4 year old daughter, she works as a cardiac stenographer. My son is married with 2 beautiful daughters ages 15 and 4, he works at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. My oldest stepson is married with a son age 20, he does paint and body work. My youngest stepson graduated high school this year and plans to attend Coastal Carolina. My stepdaughter has 2 wonderful boys and she is a very active stay at home mom. Her oldest son is 7 years old born blind very smart and alert. Her youngest son is 6 months old.

My position to our district is to bring situations to the council that need to be addressed for our community. These are several different avenues that need to be approached at our City Council meetings.

I live in the same district as many of you and we have many difference questions of areas that need to be addressed.

There are limbs that need to be trimmed away. Trees that need to come down. Leaves that need to be picked up. I have a list of things hat need to be done, and if anyone can think of anything else, it will be addressed.

My promise to you is that I will work very hard for you. I do make mistakes, but they are from the head not the heart.

Could you give me your helping hand on March 5 with your vote?

Others are Reginald Vance, Rilla Griffin, Megan Walsh, Jimmy Young, no statements provided.

Forum at Presbyterian College:

Clinton residents attended a "Meet the Local Candidates" forum on Monday, Feb. 25, in Edmunds Hall on the Presbyterian College campus. The forum was free and open to the public. “Local government makes many decisions that affect our daily lives and communities,” said Dr. Erin McAdams, associate professor of political science at PC. “And yet, research shows that many Americans find it much more challenging to learn about who and what candidates in local elections stand for -- especially in comparison with national elections.

“This forum is an excellent opportunity for the candidates to present their positions to the Clinton and PC community so that we, as voters, can make more informed decisions.”

Local candidates presented their positions to the campus and broader Clinton community by answering questions from a moderator. Before the event, local community members created the questions and submitted them to McAdams and Dr. Ben Bailey, assistant professor of political science at PC. The questions were asked anonymously at the event. The local candidates appearing during the forum included:

Mayoral Race:

Ricky Martin Sr.

Bob McLean (incumbent)

City Council Ward 2:

Sherri Amick

Shirley Jenkins (incumbent)

Reginald Vance

City Council Ward 6:

Megan Walsh

Jimmy Young (incumbent)

Incumbent Gary Kuykendall is running unopposed in Ward 4, and Rosa Booker and Rilla Griffin are also running for the City Council seat in Ward 2. These candidates were invited to attend but indicated that they are not available to participate. Randy Stevens, host of "Good Morning UpCountry" on WLBG, served as moderator for the event. The "Meet the Local Candidates" forum took place on Feb. 25, while the municipal elections will take place on Tuesday, March 5. Presbyterian College does not endorse any political candidate. The event is a public political forum designed to inform the community of each candidate's platform.