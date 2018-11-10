A tropical storm passes through

STATE: Team South Carolina Begins Transition to Normal Operations Following Tropical Storm Michael w- Blood Connection and Red Cross Alerts

COLUMBIA – As the need for immediate life-safety and disaster response resources begins to subside across the state, agencies are beginning the transition to normal, daily operations. Tropical Storm Michael is continuing to move rapidly out of South Carolina. Forecasters report the threat of tornadoes has ended and the threat of minor flooding is diminishing.

The State Emergency Operations Center will remain partially activated at Operation Condition Three to support county emergency managers as requested. Isolated flooding in areas prone to flooding is expected. Officials continue to monitor river levels. Minor to moderate flood stages can be expected over the weekend.

As of today, Thursday, October 11:

21 county emergency operations centers are operational. Many are expected to close today.

Most county offices and schools are expected to reopen tomorrow.

SCDOT reports 2000 employees working the storm to clear an estimated 500 trees in roadways statewide.

There are a small number of roads with minor flooding. Drivers should not attempt to travel through flooded roadways.

There are approximately 92,000 power outages statewide.

DSS and The American Red Cross is operating 9 shelters with 97 occupants.

Minimal residential damage has been reported. Residents should use the SC Emergency Manager mobile app to report any damages they’ve sustained as a result of Tropical Storm Michael. The SC Emergency Manager is available in the App Store and on Google Play: http://onelink.to/dn92rx.

Hurricane Disrupts Blood Center Operations

Blood Donors Needed Now

Greenville – The Blood Connection is asking blood donors to make a blood donation as soon as possible to prevent interruptions to the blood supply. The weather impacts from Hurricane Michael caused school closings, and other weather related issues that have affected blood donations.

Donors can visit a donation center to give blood, or go to www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. Following is a list of center locations: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley; 1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg; 825 Spartanburg Highway, Hendersonville, NC; and 225 Airport Road, Arden, NC.

TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent. To ensure that hospital needs for blood are uninterrupted, TBC is requesting whole blood and platelet donations. All blood types are needed.

American Red Cross Continues to Help Residents after Tropical Storm Michael

North Charleston – The Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross continues to provide a safe place for residents to stay as Tropical Storm Michael moves out of South Carolina.

Wednesday night, around 70 people spent the night in 16 Red Cross and community shelters throughout the state. The Red Cross will continue working with its partners to keep shelters open, as appropriate. Additional volunteers are on standby to assist with that effort.

Disaster-trained volunteers are also responding to homes that were damaged by Tropical Storm Michael. Individual press releases will be distributed as information about those damage reports become available.

Tropical Storm Michael has already forced the cancellation of several blood drives in the state, resulting in more than 150 units of blood to go uncollected. More cancellations are expected in the Southeast over the coming days. The Red Cross asks individuals to keep their appointments. Before the storm, the Red Cross already had a critical need for blood and platelet donations following Hurricane Florence.

In addition to the efforts above, the Red Cross continues supporting residents impacted by Hurricane Florence. Wednesday night, 30 people stayed in one shelter.