The Trolley will be running

The Laurens Trolley will run this weekend between uptown Clinton and the Hampton Inn & Suites, Hwy 72 and I-26, tourism planners were told last week.

Meeting last Wednesday, members of the Laurens Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee heard an update on the City of Clinton’s plans to play host to an expected 500 people for Thursday through Sunday’s Atlantic Coast Conference men’s golf tournament.

The Hampton Inn is “golf central” for teams and fans participating in the tournament at Musgrove Mill Golf Club, on Hwy 56 near Clinton.

Amanda Addison, executive administrative assistant to the city manager, provided an update on Clinton’s hosting activities. Parking will be limited at Musgrove Mill Golf Club, a 6,993-yard course designed by the late Arnold Palmer. So, the city partnered with the City of Laurens to provide free transportation for golf fans parking in uptown Clinton and going to the Hampton Inn.

At the hotel, shuttles will take ACC men’s golf team families and friends, and any golf fans who wants to watch tournament action to the golf club.

The trolley will run from uptown Clinton parking areas to the hotel this Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m. The Saturday trolley is designed for people staying at the Hampton Inn to get back and forth to uptown Clinton, where there will be a free 7 p.m. Shag Doctorz concert.

“There will be Town Ambassadors for all 12 teams. They are planning their own activities, some on Friday and others on Saturday,” Addison said. The Ambassadors will have golfers’ families and friends to their homes for “welcome to Clinton” activities.

Banners for all 12 teams are hanging on decorative light poles throughout uptown Clinton. During the tournament, these will be auctioned, and Addison said proceeds will go into a city fund that can help people pay their utility bills during peak usage months (bids will start at $50).

“We had three banners per team, but one for Clemson went missing,” Addison said. “We are still looking at surveillance video on that.”

Addison said players and coaches will spend their time at Musgrove Mill Golf Club. They will eat three meals a day there, arriving today (April 19) with Thursday for meetings, Friday for a practice round, and competition Saturday and Sunday.

Activities sponsored by the city are primarily for fans, Addison said, giving them something to do during “down time” from the tournament, as well as offering a “come back and visit again” look at Clinton and Laurens County.

Organizer have arranged for a Presbyterian College Jazz Band concert Thursday night at the House of Pizza, Town Ambassadors gatherings Friday and Saturday early evenings, and the free Town Rhythms concert and dancing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the uptown Depot.

The normal summer Town Rhythms schedule begins June 1, the tourism committee was told.

In other reports, the Chamber’s Nicole Firmin said today (April 19) is an important date for another tourism event.

Any historical or adventure group or business has a deadline of today to apply for the Heritage Hype.

The “Simply Revolutionary” themed event will be May 20, in Clinton, in conjunction with the city’s 3rd Annual Rhythm on the Rails Festival (May 19 and 20).

Heritage Hype will have its own section of uptown Clinton where people can learn about local history attractions. Information booths throughout Rhythm on the Rails will offer groups and businesses chances to connect with people, in addition to rides and games, a May Pole activity, entertainment, railroad displays, and a barbecue judging contest and food sales.

Firmin said at Heritage Hype, the Chamber will give away cups that promote the historical information event and the upcoming total solar eclipse activities for Aug. 21 (see related article this issue).

Closer to the eclipse date, the Chamber will give away special glasses allowing people to look at the eclipse without damaging their eyes.

The Chamber needs to have any historical group or business apply for Heritage Hype now, so space can be determined for the activities in uptown Clinton, Firmin said.

“We are reaching out, and asking the committee members to reach out to all businesses and groups interested in heritage, adventure and the outdoors,” Firmin said.

“Simply Revolutionary” is the Chamber’s branding for history activities in acknowledgement of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site’s role as a Revolutionary War battlefield.

Plans are progressing for a possible battle re-enactment in Clinton in April, 2018, the tourism committee was told.