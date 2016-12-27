Trip interrupted

A Florida couple ran into trouble with Clinton law enforcement on Monday.

A report said Glenda Nicole Rozers, 30, and Matthew James Smith, 31, of 14325 SE 91st Ave., Smithfield, Fla., were arrested at the Pilot station, Hwy 56 and I-26, and charged with unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000 each on the drug charges and $50 pr for the paraphernalia charge.

Pills and a glass pipe containing marijuana residue were seized from the couple’s van, a report said.

Authorities were notified when an intoxicated woman came into the Pilot station. She got into a brown van with a Florida license plate, and an officer approached and had the woman roll down a window. Marijuana smell was detected, a report said, and the Highway Patrol was contacted because of a report of a vehicle fitting the van’s description running people off I-26. The woman told officers she was on her way to see her son.

The suspects were charged with possessing, without authority, nine pills certified as Methadone 10 MG, a schedule II controlled substance, 19 green pills certified as Oxycodone 15 MG, one round white pill identified as Alprazolam 25MG, and pills of two other schedule IV controlled substances at 12818 Highway 56 North, Clinton.