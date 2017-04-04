A tree line in Clinton

The City of Clinton Named 2017 Tree Line USA by Arbor Day Foundation

Nebraska City, Neb. – The Arbor Day Foundation has named The City of Clinton a 2017 Tree Line USA in honor of its commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care in the provider’s service area.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America's urban trees.

Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

“Trees are a critical part of urban landscapes all across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Service providers like The City of Clinton demonstrate that it’s possible for trees and utilities to co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.”

The City of Clinton achieved Tree Line USA by meeting five program standards. Utilities must follow industry standards for quality tree care; provide annual worker training in best tree-care practices; sponsor a tree-planting and public education program; maintain a tree-based energy conservation program; and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.

A City statement says it shares the award with advisors The Clinton Canopy and Clinton High School Future Farmers of America.