Tree comes down

Uptown Clinton has a vacant spot.

Six days after the Clinton City Council municipal election, the City took down an uptown oak this morning. A couple years ago, it took down the stately oak that stood beside The Depot. The City said it was diseased - and the tree was replaced with a sapling that now is growing to maturity. The latest tree to come down sat beside a monument that explains how Clinton got its name.

Trees being cut and falling down was so rampant in recent years that it led to the growth of Clinton Canopy. The group, the city and others sparked Clinton becoming a Tree City USA, a Tree-Line City USA and Presbyterian College to becoming a Tree Campus USA. Clinton Canopy has been involved in the establishment of Orr Park (uptown), the renovation of Pine Haven Park, plantings at Clinton Mill Park and the front lawn of the former American Legion Hut, and planting a garden at "the split" of Hwys 56 and 72 in west Clinton. A TD Green Space grant was instrumental in funding the Pine Haven work.

It took about 4 hours for the City to take down the latest oak to fall in uptown Clinton. Now, the stump remains.