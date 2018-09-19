Traveling a highway

Highway 76 Discoveries - Laurens Library

Do you enjoy driving along back roads and discovering new things and places?

Have you ever driven along Highway 76 and wondered what surrounds you?

Come join us at the Laurens County Library on September 24 at 6 pm and discover what is right around the corner from you with author Tom Poland.

Poland will present an illustrated talk about discoveries and surprises he found along South Carolina’s back roads. He is the author of Classic Carolina Road Trips and South Carolina Country Roads.

This program is being funded by South Carolina Humanities.

The mission of South Carolina Humanities is to enrich the cultural and intellectual lives of all South Carolinians. This not-for-profit organization presents and/or supports literary initiatives, lectures, exhibits, festivals, publications, oral history projects, videos and other humanities-based experiences that reach more than 250,000 citizens annually. South Carolina Humanities receives funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities as well as corporate, foundation and individual donors. It is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors comprised to community leaders from throughout the state.

This program is free and open to the public. Info: 864-681-7323.

ALSO - Author Patton will speak at the Laurens Library

Bestselling author Lisa Patton will be at the Laurens County Library on Tuesday, Oct. 2. at 7 p.m. to talk about her writing, as well as her new book, Rush.

This latest novel was inspired by Lisa’s experiences as a sorority member at the University of Alabama, and born after a chance encounter with one of the sorority’s housekeepers, when she learned that most sorority and fraternity houses in the South don’t provide staff benefits. Patton asked herself, “What if the staff’s story had a different ending? What if things could really change?”

Patton is the author of three other books including Whistlin’ Dixie in a Nor’easter, her bestselling semi-autobiographical story of a pampered southerner who ends up running an inn in Vermont.

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, the author graduated from the University of Alabama. The proud mother of two sons, and a four-legged furry daughter named Rosie, she and her husband live in Nashville.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. This program is free and open to the public. Call 864-681-READ (7323) for more information.