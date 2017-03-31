Train vs car wreck is fatal

A Clinton woman died this morning as the car she was driving collided with a train.

Authorities identified the victim as Cynthia Denise Alexander, 48, of 72 Palmetto St. She died at the scene, near the KFC parking lot on Hwy 76, West Carolina Ave., just past Thornwell Street. A report said she might have been trying to beat the train across railroad tracks in the area of uptown Clinton.

Alexander was driving a 2001 Buick LeSabre, and the train locomotive’s front collided with the vehicle about 12:05 am today.

This is Laurens County’s 14th traffic fatality of 2017.