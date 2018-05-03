Home / Breaking News / Train and Truck Collison

Train and Truck Collison

Mon, 03/05/2018 - 2:46pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
FOX Carolina

 

Officials: Tractor-trailer hit by train in Laurens County

 

WOODRUFF (FOX Carolina) - Authorities were on scene of a collision involving a train and a tractor-trailer truck today in Laurens County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash around 11 a.m. on Highway 92 near U.S. 221.

A CSX spokesperson said one of their trains hit the truck at the railroad crossing. According to officials, the driver of the semi-truck was able to escape.

Two occupants of the train were also uninjured.

The CSX train was pulling nine loaded cars and two empty cars. Those involved in the incident are cooperating with investigators, CSX officials said.

